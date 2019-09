Sunday

At Ariake Coliseum

Tokyo

Purse: $1,895,290

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

TOKYO (AP) _ Results Sunday from Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships at Ariake Coliseum (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Doubles

Qualification

Artem Sitak, New Zealand, and Divij Sharan (1), India, def. Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Santiago Gonzalez (2), Mexico, 7-6, 7-6.