WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Two men died at political donor Ed Buck's apartment and another escaped after overdosing.
Activists wonder if he wasn't arrested sooner because he's a wealthy white Democratic donor and the victims were mostly gay black men and drug users.
Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey has defended her decision not to bring homicide charges, saying the evidence was insufficient to charge Buck in two overdose deaths.
But evidence that wasn't good enough for Lacey's prosecutors to bring a case in state court is now supporting a federal complaint against Buck in one of the deaths.
Buck is being held without bail on a charge of distributing methamphetamine resulting in the death of Gemmel Moore on July 27, 2017.
Buck's lawyer has said he's not responsible for either death.