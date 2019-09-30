  1. Home
  2. World

National Football League

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/09/30 11:28
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 4 0 0 1.000 122 27
Buffalo 3 1 0 .750 76 63
N.Y. Jets 0 3 0 .000 33 70
Miami 0 4 0 .000 26 163
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 2 2 0 .500 78 78
Indianapolis 2 2 0 .500 94 102
Jacksonville 2 2 0 .500 84 84
Tennessee 2 2 0 .500 91 62
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Cleveland 2 2 0 .500 89 91
Baltimore 2 2 0 .500 135 100
Cincinnati 0 3 0 .000 54 83
Pittsburgh 0 3 0 .000 49 85
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 4 0 0 1.000 135 94
Oakland 2 2 0 .500 79 102
L.A. Chargers 2 2 0 .500 90 74
Denver 0 4 0 .000 70 93
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 3 1 0 .750 107 56
Philadelphia 2 2 0 .500 110 105
N.Y. Giants 2 2 0 .500 87 97
Washington 0 4 0 .000 66 118
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 3 1 0 .750 84 92
Tampa Bay 2 2 0 .500 123 117
Carolina 2 2 0 .500 95 80
Atlanta 1 3 0 .250 70 99
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 3 1 0 .750 85 69
Chicago 3 1 0 .750 66 45
Detroit 2 1 1 .625 97 95
Minnesota 2 2 0 .500 84 63
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 3 0 0 1.000 96 54
Seattle 3 1 0 .750 103 89
L.A. Rams 3 1 0 .750 117 104
Arizona 0 3 1 .125 74 115

___

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia 34, Green Bay 27

Sunday's Games

L.A. Chargers 30, Miami 10

N.Y. Giants 24, Washington 3

Tennessee 24, Atlanta 10

Carolina 16, Houston 10

Cleveland 40, Baltimore 25

Oakland 31, Indianapolis 24

New England 16, Buffalo 10

Kansas City 34, Detroit 30

Seattle 27, Arizona 10

Chicago 16, Minnesota 6

Jacksonville 26, Denver 24

Tampa Bay 55, L.A. Rams 40

New Orleans 12, Dallas 10

Open: San Francisco, N.Y. Jets

Monday's Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 3

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 6

Atlanta at Houston, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Chicago vs Oakland at London, UK, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

New England at Washington, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Detroit, Miami

Monday, Oct. 7

Cleveland at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.