Portland 2, Sporting Kansas City 2

|Portland
|1
|1
|—
|2
|Sporting Kansas City
|1
|1
|—
|2
First half_1, Portland, Blanco, 5, 29th minute; 2, Sporting Kansas City, Nemeth, 8 (Russell), 30th.
Second half_3, Sporting Kansas City, Salloi, 1, 46th; 4, Portland, Asprilla, 1 (penalty kick), 85th.
Goalies_Portland, Steve Clark, Aljaz Ivacic; Sporting Kansas City, Tim Melia, Eric Dick.
Yellow Cards_Gutierrez, Sporting Kansas City, 35th; Fernandez, Portland, 35th; Zambrano, Portland, 60th; Blanco, Portland, 65th; Valentin, Portland, 72nd; Barath, Sporting Kansas City, 75th; Melia, Sporting Kansas City, 81st.
Red Cards_Fernandez, Portland, 36th; Espinoza, Sporting Kansas City, 38th; Sanchez, Sporting Kansas City, 83rd.
Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Adam Wienckowski, Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho, Armando Villarreal. 4th Official_Lorant Varga.
A_17,281.
Portland_Steve Clark; Claude Dielna, Bill Tuiloma, Zarek Valentin, Jorge Villafana; Sebastian Blanco, Diego Chara, Renzo Zambrano (Jorge Moreira, 89th); Brian Fernandez, Marvin Loria (Jeremy Ebobisse, 55th), Andy Polo (Dairon Asprilla, 58th).
Sporting Kansas City_Tim Melia; Botond Barath, Luis Martins, Graham Zusi; Roger Espinoza, Felipe Gutierrez, Ilie Sanchez; Gianluca Busio (Matt Besler, 86th), Krisztian Nemeth (Erik Hurtado, 73rd), Johnny Russell (Gerso Fernandes, 60th), Daniel Salloi.