Orlando City 1, Cincinnati 1

|Orlando City
|0
|1
|—
|1
|Cincinnati
|1
|0
|—
|1
First half_1, Cincinnati, Cruz, 7 (Ledesma), 39th minute.
Second half_2, Orlando City, Michel, 4 (Dwyer), 90th+2.
Goalies_Orlando City, Brian Rowe, Greg Ranjitsingh; Cincinnati, Przemyslaw Tyton, Jimmy Hague.
Yellow Cards_Mendez, Orlando City, 45th; Cruz, Cincinnati, 45th+3; Jansson, Orlando City, 61st; Smith, Orlando City, 89th.
Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_Matthew Nelson, Kyle Longville, Malik Badawi. 4th Official_David Barrie.
___
Orlando City_Brian Rowe; Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho (Kyle Smith, 14th), Ruan, Lamine Sane; Will Johnson, Jhegson Mendez (Chris Mueller, 67th), Mauricio Pereyra; Tesho Akindele (Benji Michel, 58th), Dom Dwyer, Nani.
Cincinnati_Przemyslaw Tyton; Mathieu Deplagne, Nick Hagglund, Maikel Van der Werff; Frankie Amaya (Fatai Alashe, 74th), Leonardo Bertone, Allan Cruz (Tommy McCabe, 85th), Greg Garza, Joseph-Claude Gyau, Roland Lamah (Derrick Etienne, 69th), Emmanuel Ledesma; .