National Football League

|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|122
|27
|Buffalo
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|76
|63
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|33
|70
|Miami
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|26
|163
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|78
|78
|Indianapolis
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|94
|102
|Tennessee
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|91
|62
|Jacksonville
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|58
|60
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Cleveland
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|89
|91
|Baltimore
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|135
|100
|Cincinnati
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|54
|83
|Pittsburgh
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|49
|85
|West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|135
|94
|Oakland
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|79
|102
|L.A. Chargers
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|90
|74
|Denver
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|46
|67
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|97
|44
|Philadelphia
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|110
|105
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|87
|97
|Washington
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|66
|118
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|72
|82
|Carolina
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|95
|80
|Tampa Bay
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|68
|77
|Atlanta
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|70
|99
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|85
|69
|Chicago
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|66
|45
|Detroit
|2
|1
|1
|.625
|97
|95
|Minnesota
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|84
|63
|West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Rams
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|77
|49
|San Francisco
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|96
|54
|Seattle
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|103
|89
|Arizona
|0
|3
|1
|.125
|74
|115
___
|Thursday's Games
Philadelphia 34, Green Bay 27
|Sunday's Games
L.A. Chargers 30, Miami 10
N.Y. Giants 24, Washington 3
Tennessee 24, Atlanta 10
Carolina 16, Houston 10
Cleveland 40, Baltimore 25
Oakland 31, Indianapolis 24
New England 16, Buffalo 10
Kansas City 34, Detroit 30
Seattle 27, Arizona 10
Chicago 16, Minnesota 6
Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.
Open: San Francisco, N.Y. Jets
|Monday's Games
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.
|Thursday, Oct. 3
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.
|Sunday, Oct. 6
Atlanta at Houston, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Chicago vs Oakland at London, UK, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
New England at Washington, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Detroit, Miami
|Monday, Oct. 7
Cleveland at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.