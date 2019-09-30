D.C. United 0, New York 0

|D.C. United
|0
|0
|—
|0
|New York
|0
|0
|—
|0
First half_None.
Second half_None.
Goalies_D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Chris Seitz; New York, Luis Robles, Ryan Meara.
Yellow Cards_Casseres Jr, New York, 33rd; Rooney, D.C. United, 77th.
Referee_Ramy Touchan. Assistant Referees_Ian Anderson, Corey Rockwell, Joseph Dickerson. 4th Official_Lukasz Szpala.
___
D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Steve Birnbaum, Frederic Brillant, Joseph Mora; Russell Canouse, Felipe Martins, Junior Moreno, Lucas Rodriguez (Leonardo Jara, 90th+4), Ulises Segura (Quincy Amarikwa, 68th); Paul Arriola, Wayne Rooney (Luciano Acosta, 90th).
New York_Luis Robles; Kyle Duncan, Kemar Lawrence, Aaron Long, Tim Parker; Cristian Casseres Jr, Kaku, Daniel Royer (Alex Muyl, 82nd), Marc Rzatkowski, Josh Sims (Omir Fernandez, 81st); Tom Barlow (Bradley Wright-Phillips, 75th).