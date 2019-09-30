Sunday's Major League Linescores

|New York
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|3
|2
|Texas
|102
|021
|00x
|—
|6
|10
|0
Green, Tanaka (2), Kahnle (5), Ottavino (6), Britton (7), Chapman (8) and G.Sánchez, Higashioka; Lynn, Leclerc (8) and Trevino. W_Lynn 16-11. L_Green 4-5. HRs_New York, Judge (27).
___
|Detroit
|101
|000
|001
|—
|3
|7
|1
|Chicago
|100
|004
|00x
|—
|5
|4
|0
Turnbull, McKay (6), Schreiber (7), Alcántara (8) and Greiner; Detwiler, Cordero (6), Osich (7), Marshall (7), Bummer (8), Herrera (9) and Collins. W_Cordero 1-1. L_Turnbull 3-17. Sv_Herrera (1). HRs_Detroit, Mi.Cabrera (12), Ro.Rodríguez (14). Chicago, W.Castillo (12).
___
|Minnesota
|300
|010
|000
|—
|4
|6
|0
|Kansas City
|100
|200
|011
|—
|5
|9
|0
Pérez, Gibson (6), K.Stewart (7), Thorpe (8), Romero (8), B.Graterol (9) and J.Castro; J.López, Speier (7), McCarthy (8), Kennedy (9) and Dini. W_Kennedy 3-2. L_B.Graterol 1-1. HRs_Minnesota, Cron (25), Cave (8), J.Castro (13). Kansas City, Soler (48).
___
|Cincinnati
|010
|010
|010
|—
|3
|8
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|7
|1
Mahle, Garrett (6), Romano (6), Kuhnel (7), Stephenson (8), Lorenzen (9) and Casali; Williams, Ri.Rodríguez (8), Ríos (9) and Stallings. W_Mahle 3-12. L_Williams 7-9. Sv_Lorenzen (7). HRs_Cincinnati, Aquino (19), O'Grady (2), Blandino (1).
___
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|0
|St. Louis
|224
|100
|00x
|—
|9
|9
|0
Holland, Underwood Jr. (3), Norwood (5), Maples (7), Zobrist (8) and Contreras; Flaherty, Gallegos (8), C.Martínez (9) and Molina. W_Flaherty 11-8. L_Holland 2-5. HRs_St. Louis, Fowler (19), Carpenter (15), Goldschmidt (34).