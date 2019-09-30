  1. Home
  2. World

Sunday's Major League Linescores

By  Associated Press
2019/09/30 05:55
AMERICAN LEAGUE
New York 001 000 000 1 3 2
Texas 102 021 00x 6 10 0

Green, Tanaka (2), Kahnle (5), Ottavino (6), Britton (7), Chapman (8) and G.Sánchez, Higashioka; Lynn, Leclerc (8) and Trevino. W_Lynn 16-11. L_Green 4-5. HRs_New York, Judge (27).

___

Detroit 101 000 001 3 7 1
Chicago 100 004 00x 5 4 0

Turnbull, McKay (6), Schreiber (7), Alcántara (8) and Greiner; Detwiler, Cordero (6), Osich (7), Marshall (7), Bummer (8), Herrera (9) and Collins. W_Cordero 1-1. L_Turnbull 3-17. Sv_Herrera (1). HRs_Detroit, Mi.Cabrera (12), Ro.Rodríguez (14). Chicago, W.Castillo (12).

___

Minnesota 300 010 000 4 6 0
Kansas City 100 200 011 5 9 0

Pérez, Gibson (6), K.Stewart (7), Thorpe (8), Romero (8), B.Graterol (9) and J.Castro; J.López, Speier (7), McCarthy (8), Kennedy (9) and Dini. W_Kennedy 3-2. L_B.Graterol 1-1. HRs_Minnesota, Cron (25), Cave (8), J.Castro (13). Kansas City, Soler (48).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cincinnati 010 010 010 3 8 0
Pittsburgh 000 001 000 1 7 1

Mahle, Garrett (6), Romano (6), Kuhnel (7), Stephenson (8), Lorenzen (9) and Casali; Williams, Ri.Rodríguez (8), Ríos (9) and Stallings. W_Mahle 3-12. L_Williams 7-9. Sv_Lorenzen (7). HRs_Cincinnati, Aquino (19), O'Grady (2), Blandino (1).

___

Chicago 000 000 000 0 3 0
St. Louis 224 100 00x 9 9 0

Holland, Underwood Jr. (3), Norwood (5), Maples (7), Zobrist (8) and Contreras; Flaherty, Gallegos (8), C.Martínez (9) and Molina. W_Flaherty 11-8. L_Holland 2-5. HRs_St. Louis, Fowler (19), Carpenter (15), Goldschmidt (34).