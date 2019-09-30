Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|y-Oakland
|97
|64
|.602
|_
|y-Tampa Bay
|96
|65
|.596
|_
|Cleveland
|93
|68
|.578
|3
y-clinched wild card
___
Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 1
Washington 10, Cleveland 7
Oakland 1, Seattle 0
Cleveland at Washington, 3:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|y-Washington
|92
|69
|.571
|_
|y-Milwaukee
|89
|72
|.553
|_
|New York
|85
|76
|.528
|4
y-clinched wild card
___
Washington 10, Cleveland 7
N.Y. Mets 3, Atlanta 0
Colorado 3, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings
Cleveland at Washington, 3:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
___