  1. Home
  2. World

Wild Card Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/09/30 05:50

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
y-Oakland 97 64 .602 _
y-Tampa Bay 96 65 .596 _
Cleveland 93 68 .578 3

y-clinched wild card

___

Saturday's Games

Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 1

Washington 10, Cleveland 7

Oakland 1, Seattle 0

Sunday's Games

Cleveland at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
y-Washington 92 69 .571 _
y-Milwaukee 89 72 .553 _
New York 85 76 .528 4

y-clinched wild card

___

Saturday's Games

Washington 10, Cleveland 7

N.Y. Mets 3, Atlanta 0

Colorado 3, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings

Sunday's Games

Cleveland at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

___