Toggle navigation
World
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Opinion
Travel & Cuisine
New Immigrants
Sports & Entertainment
Environment
Food Safety & Health
Taiwan News Weekly Roundup
Photo of the Day
2020 Taiwan Presidential Election
2019 Smart City Summit
漢
En
Login
Stay logged in
Forget password?
Login
Not yet a member？
Register
忘記密碼
E-Mail
送出
返回
登入頁
密碼設定成功，請使用新密碼登入
|
Home
World
Conservatives win big in Austria's snap election
By
Deutsche Welle
2019/09/30 06:02
Updated : 2019-09-30 06:19 GMT+08:00
MOST POPULAR
Work and classes canceled for multiple municipalities due to tropical storm Mitag
Taiwan might issue sea warnings Sunday as Tropical Storm Mitag forms
Hong Kong targets Taiwanese arrivals with thorough luggage checks
Chinese family investigated for vandalism in S. Taiwan
Chinese ‘ghost ship’ found drifting off North Taiwan
New e-bike helmet law, fine for failing to signal to hit streets in Taiwan Oct. 1
US Senate committee passes TAIPEI Act in wake of China's poaching of allies
Taiwan shipbuilder sentenced to 25 years in Navy minesweeper scandal
Taiwan has 4th longest working hours in world
Han's 1988 master's thesis critical of China's plans to annex Taiwan, HK extradition