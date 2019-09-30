  1. Home
National Football League

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/09/30 04:28
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 4 0 0 1.000 122 27
Buffalo 3 1 0 .750 76 63
N.Y. Jets 0 3 0 .000 33 70
Miami 0 4 0 .000 26 163
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 2 2 0 .500 78 78
Indianapolis 2 2 0 .500 94 102
Tennessee 2 2 0 .500 91 62
Jacksonville 1 2 0 .333 58 60
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Cleveland 2 2 0 .500 89 91
Baltimore 2 2 0 .500 135 100
Cincinnati 0 3 0 .000 54 83
Pittsburgh 0 3 0 .000 49 85
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 101 64
Oakland 2 2 0 .500 79 102
L.A. Chargers 2 2 0 .500 90 74
Denver 0 3 0 .000 46 67
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 3 0 0 1.000 97 44
Philadelphia 2 2 0 .500 110 105
N.Y. Giants 2 2 0 .500 87 97
Washington 0 4 0 .000 66 118
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 2 1 0 .667 72 82
Carolina 2 2 0 .500 95 80
Tampa Bay 1 2 0 .333 68 77
Atlanta 1 3 0 .250 70 99
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Detroit 2 0 1 .833 67 61
Green Bay 3 1 0 .750 85 69
Minnesota 2 1 0 .667 78 47
Chicago 2 1 0 .667 50 39
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 3 0 0 1.000 77 49
San Francisco 3 0 0 1.000 96 54
Seattle 2 1 0 .667 76 79
Arizona 0 2 1 .167 64 88

___

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia 34, Green Bay 27

Sunday's Games

L.A. Chargers 30, Miami 10

N.Y. Giants 24, Washington 3

Tennessee 24, Atlanta 10

Carolina 16, Houston 10

Cleveland 40, Baltimore 25

Oakland 31, Indianapolis 24

New England 16, Buffalo 10

Kansas City at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.

Open: San Francisco, N.Y. Jets

Monday's Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 3

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 6

Atlanta at Houston, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Chicago vs Oakland at London, UK, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

New England at Washington, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Detroit, Miami

Monday, Oct. 7

Cleveland at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.