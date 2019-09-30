National Football League

|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|122
|27
|Buffalo
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|76
|63
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|33
|70
|Miami
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|26
|163
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|78
|78
|Indianapolis
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|94
|102
|Tennessee
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|91
|62
|Jacksonville
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|58
|60
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Cleveland
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|89
|91
|Baltimore
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|135
|100
|Cincinnati
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|54
|83
|Pittsburgh
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|49
|85
|West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|101
|64
|Oakland
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|79
|102
|L.A. Chargers
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|90
|74
|Denver
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|46
|67
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|97
|44
|Philadelphia
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|110
|105
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|87
|97
|Washington
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|66
|118
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|72
|82
|Carolina
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|95
|80
|Tampa Bay
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|68
|77
|Atlanta
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|70
|99
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Detroit
|2
|0
|1
|.833
|67
|61
|Green Bay
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|85
|69
|Minnesota
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|78
|47
|Chicago
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|50
|39
|West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Rams
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|77
|49
|San Francisco
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|96
|54
|Seattle
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|76
|79
|Arizona
|0
|2
|1
|.167
|64
|88
___
|Thursday's Games
Philadelphia 34, Green Bay 27
|Sunday's Games
L.A. Chargers 30, Miami 10
N.Y. Giants 24, Washington 3
Tennessee 24, Atlanta 10
Carolina 16, Houston 10
Cleveland 40, Baltimore 25
Oakland 31, Indianapolis 24
New England 16, Buffalo 10
Kansas City at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.
Open: San Francisco, N.Y. Jets
|Monday's Games
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.
|Thursday, Oct. 3
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.
|Sunday, Oct. 6
Atlanta at Houston, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Chicago vs Oakland at London, UK, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
New England at Washington, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Detroit, Miami
|Monday, Oct. 7
Cleveland at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.