TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) has expanded its sea and land warnings to 12 counties and cities in Taiwan as Tropical Storm Mitag has intensified into a typhoon and its center appears on a path to plow through the waters just off the coast of northeast Taiwan.

According to the latest update by the CWB at 11:30 p.m. on Sunday evening (Sept. 29), Mitag has intensified into a typhoon and was 500 kilometers south-southeast of Yilan county. Mitag had a radius of 180 kilometers, it was moving northwest at a speed of 21 kilometers per hour (kph), and was packing maximum sustained winds of 108 kph with gusts of up to 136 kph.

Based on the CWB's current forecast of Mitag's track, the typhoon may be affected by Taiwan's topography when its center passes through the waters off the coast of Yilan land and turns north. This could cause an infusion westerly winds, bringing an additional three to five hours of rainfall to northern Taiwan, which would be more than previously estimated.

The CWB has issued sea and land warnings to New Taipei City, Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Miaoli County, Taichung City, Keelung City, Yilan County, Hsinchu County, Hualien County, Nantou County, and Taitung County (including Green Island and Orchid Island). The CWB has issued torrential rain warnings for New Taipei City, Yilan County, and Taoyuan City.

The weather bureau has issued an extremely heavy rain warning for Taipei City, Miaoli County, Taichung City, Keelung City, Hsinchu County, and Hualien County. The CWB has announced heavy rain warning for Hsinchu City, Nantou County, Taitung County, and Kaohsiung City.

The CWB said that it had expanded the number of counties and cities included in the sea and land warnings because Mitag has taken a more westerly track and as its storm center continues to swell in size. Residents in the areas where these warnings have been issued are advised to take precautions against heavy downpours and powerful wind gusts.

Work and classes for Monday (Sept. 30) have been canceled for Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, Taoyuan, Hsinchu County, Yilan County, and Lyudao Township (綠島鄉) and Lanyu Township (蘭嶼鄉) in Taitung County, due to Typhoon Mitag, according to the Directorate-General of Personnel Administration (DGPA), Executive Yuan.

Information in English on the latest school and office closings can be found on the DGPA website.