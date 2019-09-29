BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Espanyol coach David Gallego is under immense pressure after his side lost for the fourth time in as many home games this season.

Espanyol fell 2-0 to a modest Valladolid at its RCDE Stadium on Sunday, finishing the match with 10 men and with its disgruntled fans calling for Gallego's job.

Valladolid's Michel Herrero converted a first-half penalty and Oscar Plano added another goal in stoppage time. Espanyol defender Fernando Calero was sent off with a direct red card in the 65th for fouling a player with only the goalkeeper to beat.

Gallego was promoted from the club's reserve team this offseason after Joan "Rubi" Ferrer left to take over Spanish rival Real Betis. The team finished in seventh place and qualified for the Europa League last year, but it has struggled under Gallego.

Its main problem is in attack. Without striker Borja Iglesias, who also left for Betis this summer, it has scored just once in four home losses. Overall it has one win and is in the Spanish league's relegation zone after six rounds.

"The fans are the boss. I can only accept what they say from the stands, but it won't influence how I work," Gallego said. "I believe I can turn this around. I haven't figured it out yet as far as results go, but we are playing better. I am a fighter, a hard worker and won't give up."

Also Sunday, Eibar earned a second consecutive win by beating Celta Vigo 2-0 thanks to goals from Edu Expósito and Fabian Orellana.

