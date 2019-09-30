Thousands of Russians on Sunday chanted "Let them go" during a protest in central Moscow demanding the release of opposition activists jailed recently for dissent.

Some attendees held up photos of those being held. Demonstrators demanded a halt to the "repression" of anti-government politicians and activists after some received sentences of up to four years for illegal protesting.

Others are being prosecuted for crimes such as violence against police officers, which protesters say are trumped up.

Authorities said some 20,000 people took part in the rally, which was authorized by the mayor's office. There were no arrests.

'No fair hearing'

"No one can get a fair hearing in Russian courts — injustice and lawlessness can happen to anyone now," opposition politician Lyubov Sobol told the protesters over a sound system from a raised stage.

Top Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny also attended Sunday's rally, his first time at a demonstration since he was released from jail last month. He was held for 30 days for repeatedly organizing unauthorized public gatherings.

The current wave of demonstrations was triggered this summer by the refusal of Moscow authorities to allow Sobol and several others to participate in local elections.

Violent response criticized

When crowds of around 50,000 people began to gather each weekend demanding democratic reforms, a sometimes violent crackdown on protesters ensued, with some 2,000 people being detained.

Authorities say those detained or prosecuted over the summer broke the law and that some of the demonstrations had to be dispersed as they had not been authorised and were therefore illegal.

Sunday's demonstration was thought to be the biggest since the elections for the Moscow city council on September 8. Several opposition politicians had been rejected from the ballot for the elections on technicalities, such as disqualified signatures.

The dominant United Russia party, associated with Putin, lost about a third of its seats in those pollsbut preserved its leading position.

