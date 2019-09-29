  1. Home
  2. World

Baseball Expanded Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/09/29 22:01

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-New York 103 58 .640 _ _ 5-5 L-1 57-24 46-34
y-Tampa Bay 96 65 .596 7 _ 7-3 L-1 48-33 48-32
Boston 83 78 .516 20 13 4-6 L-3 37-43 46-35
Toronto 66 95 .410 37 30 6-4 W-1 34-46 32-49
Baltimore 54 107 .335 49 42 5-5 W-2 25-56 29-51
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Minnesota 101 60 .627 _ _ 8-2 W-6 46-35 55-25
Cleveland 93 68 .578 8 3 5-5 L-4 49-32 44-36
Chicago 71 89 .444 29½ 24½ 6-4 L-1 38-41 33-48
Kansas City 58 103 .360 43 38 2-8 L-3 30-50 28-53
Detroit 47 113 .294 53½ 48½ 2-8 W-1 22-59 25-54
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Houston 106 55 .658 _ _ 8-2 W-2 60-21 46-34
y-Oakland 97 64 .602 9 _ 7-3 W-1 52-29 45-35
Texas 77 84 .478 29 19 3-7 W-1 44-36 33-48
Los Angeles 72 89 .447 34 24 4-6 L-2 38-42 34-47
Seattle 67 94 .416 39 29 4-6 L-1 34-46 33-48

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Atlanta 97 64 .602 _ _ 4-6 L-2 50-31 47-33
y-Washington 92 69 .571 5 _ 9-1 W-7 49-31 43-38
New York 85 76 .528 12 4 7-3 W-2 47-33 38-43
Philadelphia 81 80 .503 16 8 3-7 W-2 45-35 36-45
Miami 56 105 .348 41 33 3-7 L-2 30-51 26-54
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-St. Louis 90 71 .559 _ _ 6-4 L-4 49-31 41-40
z-Milwaukee 89 72 .553 1 _ 7-3 L-2 49-32 40-40
Chicago 84 77 .522 6 5 2-8 W-2 51-30 33-47
Cincinnati 74 87 .460 16 15 4-6 W-1 41-40 33-47
Pittsburgh 69 92 .429 21 20 4-6 L-1 35-45 34-47
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 105 56 .652 _ _ 8-2 W-6 59-22 46-34
Arizona 84 77 .522 21 5 7-3 W-4 43-37 41-40
San Francisco 77 84 .478 28 12 4-6 L-2 35-45 42-39
Colorado 70 91 .435 35 19 4-6 W-2 42-38 28-53
San Diego 70 91 .435 35 19 2-8 L-5 36-45 34-46

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Saturday's Games

Baltimore 9, Boston 4

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 3

Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 1, 1st game

Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 1

Washington 10, Cleveland 7

Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 2nd game

Texas 9, N.Y. Yankees 4

Oakland 1, Seattle 0

Houston 6, L.A. Angels 3

Sunday's Games

Baltimore at Boston, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 3:15 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Saturday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 2, San Francisco 0

Washington 10, Cleveland 7

Philadelphia 9, Miami 3

N.Y. Mets 3, Atlanta 0

Chicago Cubs 8, St. Louis 6

Colorado 3, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings

Arizona 6, San Diego 5

Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 2, 12 innings

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled