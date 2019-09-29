All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-New York
|103
|58
|.640
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|57-24
|46-34
|y-Tampa Bay
|96
|65
|.596
|7
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|48-33
|48-32
|Boston
|83
|78
|.516
|20
|13
|4-6
|L-3
|37-43
|46-35
|Toronto
|66
|95
|.410
|37
|30
|6-4
|W-1
|34-46
|32-49
|Baltimore
|54
|107
|.335
|49
|42
|5-5
|W-2
|25-56
|29-51
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Minnesota
|101
|60
|.627
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-6
|46-35
|55-25
|Cleveland
|93
|68
|.578
|8
|3
|5-5
|L-4
|49-32
|44-36
|Chicago
|71
|89
|.444
|29½
|24½
|6-4
|L-1
|38-41
|33-48
|Kansas City
|58
|103
|.360
|43
|38
|2-8
|L-3
|30-50
|28-53
|Detroit
|47
|113
|.294
|53½
|48½
|2-8
|W-1
|22-59
|25-54
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Houston
|106
|55
|.658
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|60-21
|46-34
|y-Oakland
|97
|64
|.602
|9
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|52-29
|45-35
|Texas
|77
|84
|.478
|29
|19
|3-7
|W-1
|44-36
|33-48
|Los Angeles
|72
|89
|.447
|34
|24
|4-6
|L-2
|38-42
|34-47
|Seattle
|67
|94
|.416
|39
|29
|4-6
|L-1
|34-46
|33-48
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Atlanta
|97
|64
|.602
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|50-31
|47-33
|y-Washington
|92
|69
|.571
|5
|_
|9-1
|W-7
|49-31
|43-38
|New York
|85
|76
|.528
|12
|4
|7-3
|W-2
|47-33
|38-43
|Philadelphia
|81
|80
|.503
|16
|8
|3-7
|W-2
|45-35
|36-45
|Miami
|56
|105
|.348
|41
|33
|3-7
|L-2
|30-51
|26-54
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-St. Louis
|90
|71
|.559
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-4
|49-31
|41-40
|z-Milwaukee
|89
|72
|.553
|1
|_
|7-3
|L-2
|49-32
|40-40
|Chicago
|84
|77
|.522
|6
|5
|2-8
|W-2
|51-30
|33-47
|Cincinnati
|74
|87
|.460
|16
|15
|4-6
|W-1
|41-40
|33-47
|Pittsburgh
|69
|92
|.429
|21
|20
|4-6
|L-1
|35-45
|34-47
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Los Angeles
|105
|56
|.652
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-6
|59-22
|46-34
|Arizona
|84
|77
|.522
|21
|5
|7-3
|W-4
|43-37
|41-40
|San Francisco
|77
|84
|.478
|28
|12
|4-6
|L-2
|35-45
|42-39
|Colorado
|70
|91
|.435
|35
|19
|4-6
|W-2
|42-38
|28-53
|San Diego
|70
|91
|.435
|35
|19
|2-8
|L-5
|36-45
|34-46
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Baltimore 9, Boston 4
Minnesota 4, Kansas City 3
Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 1, 1st game
Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 1
Washington 10, Cleveland 7
Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 2nd game
Texas 9, N.Y. Yankees 4
Oakland 1, Seattle 0
Houston 6, L.A. Angels 3
Baltimore at Boston, 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 3:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 3:15 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
___
L.A. Dodgers 2, San Francisco 0
Washington 10, Cleveland 7
Philadelphia 9, Miami 3
N.Y. Mets 3, Atlanta 0
Chicago Cubs 8, St. Louis 6
Colorado 3, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings
Arizona 6, San Diego 5
Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 2, 12 innings
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled