American League Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/09/29 22:01

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
x-New York 103 58 .640 _
y-Tampa Bay 96 65 .596 7
Boston 83 78 .516 20
Toronto 66 95 .410 37
Baltimore 54 107 .335 49
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Minnesota 101 60 .627 _
Cleveland 93 68 .578 8
Chicago 71 89 .444 29½
Kansas City 58 103 .360 43
Detroit 47 113 .294 53½
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 106 55 .658 _
y-Oakland 97 64 .602 9
Texas 77 84 .478 29
Los Angeles 72 89 .447 34
Seattle 67 94 .416 39

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

___

Saturday's Games

Baltimore 9, Boston 4

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 3

Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 1, 1st game

Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 1

Washington 10, Cleveland 7

Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 2nd game

Texas 9, N.Y. Yankees 4

Oakland 1, Seattle 0

Houston 6, L.A. Angels 3

Sunday's Games

Baltimore at Boston, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 3:15 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled