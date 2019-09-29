NWSL Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|North Carolina Courage
|14
|5
|4
|46
|51
|21
|Chicago Red Stars
|14
|8
|2
|44
|41
|28
|Portland Thorns FC
|11
|5
|6
|39
|40
|29
|Reign FC
|9
|6
|7
|34
|23
|25
|Utah Royals FC
|9
|10
|4
|31
|23
|24
|Washington Spirit
|8
|8
|6
|30
|27
|25
|Houston Dash
|7
|11
|5
|26
|20
|34
|Sky Blue FC
|5
|13
|4
|19
|17
|30
|Orlando Pride
|4
|15
|2
|14
|21
|47
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Chicago 3, Washington Spirit 1
North Carolina Courage 3, Utah Royals FC 0
Sky Blue FC 1, Reign FC 0
Portland 1, Houston 0
Washington Spirit 0, Houston 0, tie
Reign FC 2, Utah Royals FC 1
Washington Spirit 2, North Carolina Courage 1
Chicago 2, Utah Royals FC 1
Orlando Pride at Sky Blue FC, 11 a.m.
Portland at Reign FC, 2 p.m.
Washington Spirit at Orlando Pride, 5 p.m.