National Hockey League

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/09/29 22:05
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 6 4 0 2 10 22 13
Montreal 7 5 2 0 10 21 18
Toronto 8 5 3 0 10 25 15
Detroit 9 3 3 3 9 23 28
Buffalo 6 4 2 0 8 18 19
Ottawa 6 3 2 1 7 20 20
Florida 8 3 4 1 7 25 23
Tampa Bay 7 2 3 2 6 14 20
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 7 5 2 0 10 20 17
N.Y. Islanders 7 5 2 0 10 21 17
Washington 5 4 1 0 8 19 11
Pittsburgh 6 2 1 3 7 17 17
Carolina 5 2 2 1 5 8 8
Columbus 6 2 3 1 5 14 17
Philadelphia 6 1 2 3 5 12 16
N.Y. Rangers 6 2 4 0 4 13 18
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Nashville 6 5 1 0 10 18 11
St. Louis 7 4 3 0 8 19 18
Dallas 7 4 3 0 8 11 16
Minnesota 5 2 1 2 6 10 13
Chicago 6 2 3 1 5 13 26
Winnipeg 6 2 3 1 5 14 15
Colorado 6 2 3 1 5 14 18
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Anaheim 6 4 1 1 9 15 12
Los Angeles 7 4 2 1 9 19 18
Calgary 8 4 3 1 9 21 26
Vegas 6 4 2 0 8 20 12
Arizona 7 4 3 0 8 21 19
Vancouver 8 4 4 0 8 31 30
Edmonton 7 3 4 0 6 20 22
San Jose 5 1 4 0 2 13 18

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Boston 8, Chicago 2

Buffalo 3, Pittsburgh 2, SO

Dallas 4, Colorado 3, SO

N.Y. Islanders 4, N.Y. Rangers 2

Montreal 4, Ottawa 3, OT

Toronto 5, Detroit 0

Florida 1, Tampa Bay 0, SO

Calgary 3, Edmonton 2

Anaheim 2, Arizona 1

Sunday's Games

Chicago at Eisbaren, 1:30 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 1:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 8 p.m.