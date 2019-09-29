TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A flash mob of electric scooters set a new Guinness World Records on Sunday (Sept. 29) for the largest electric scooter procession after crossing Taipei Bridge, which links Taipei and New Taipei, according to a CNA news report.

Inspired by the daily "motorbike waterfall” of commuting motorbike riders across Taipei Bridge, which has become international news, Taiwan’s electric scooter brand Gogoro started a flash mob activity in 2016. This year marks the fourth edition of the annual event, the report said.

In 2018, some 1,303 riders of the Gogoro-brand smart scooter set a record for largest motorcycle procession, as it crossed Taipei Bridge, over Tamshui River. This year, the organizer called on owners of electric motorbikes of all brands, including Gogoro, Yamaha, and A Motor, to participate in the event, CNA reported.

Gogoro chief marketing executive Chen Yen-yang (陳彥揚) said that 1,572 electric scooter riders from all over Taiwan gathered at a park in Sanchong District just after midnight, before heading over the bridge to set the new world record.