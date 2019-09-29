TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Tainan City Government is holding a photography contest to promote the city’s Houbi (後壁區) and Yanshuei (鹽水區) districts, which are among the 40 winners of Taiwan Tourism Bureau’s classic town competition, held to promote the "2019 Small Town Ramble Year" activity.

According to the city’s tourism bureau, Houbi has preserved its traditional farming village culture; while Yanshui, which was once the country’s fourth largest city, is now the site of the world famous Yanshui Beehive Fireworks Festival and Yuejin Lantern Festival.

The bureau added that Yanshui, with its rich historical background, suits history-loving and nostalgic visitors. Meanwhile, Houbi offers farming experience for tourists who would like to explore the small town in depth.

After the airing of the popular Taiwan drama, “The Making of an Ordinary Woman” (俗女養成記), which was mainly filmed in Houbi, many of the locations from the film have become hot spots. These include Jing De Hsing Drug Store(金德興藥舖), Shuren Elementary School (樹人國小), and Jingliao Old Street (菁寮老街).

The bureau said the photography competition is calling on members of the public to capture the beauty and rich culture of these two classic, small towns. A total of 36 winners will be selected and the first prize winner will be awarded NT$30,000 (about US$968).

Every entry must be printed on 8” x 12” paper and mailed to the Photography Society of Jhnanchuan (中華南群攝影學會), No. 198, Section 2, Minsheng Rd., West Central District, Tainan City (台南市中西區民生路二段198號), with a note indicating that it is for the “Houbi-Yangshuei” photography competition.

For more information, visit this site.

(Tainan Tourism Bureau photos)