TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei International Coffee Festival featuring an outdoor market and lectures kicked off on Zhoushan Road near National Taiwan University on Sunday (Sep. 29).

To celebrate International Coffee Day on Oct. 1, the Taiwan Coffee Association’s (TCA) outdoor market had an “Aromas in Black” (黑香) theme. Up to 40 local and international coffee brands showcased their brews.

TCA said the goal of the gathering was to educate the public about coffee with tasting areas, lectures and professional advice.

There were three sections to the market. In the main exhibition area, coffee stores based in Taipei presented eight flavored coffees, including herbal, tropical fruit, floral and so on.

There were also appearances from coffee brands that were winners at the World Coffee Roasting Championship. For more information visit the Facebook page.



Baristas make coffee at the outdoor market (Taipei International Coffee Festival photo)

Additionally, many major chain stores in Taiwan are offering special discounts to celebrate International Coffee Day. Starbucks members can buy-one-get-one free on Oct. 1, 2 and 5.

Before Oct. 3, PX Mart is offering a buy-one-get-one free on coffee-related products. Also, the second cup of Family Mart coffee will have a 30% discount until Oct. 22.