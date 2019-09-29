All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 6 4 0 2 10 22 13 Montreal 7 5 2 0 10 21 18 Toronto 8 5 3 0 10 25 15 Detroit 9 3 3 3 9 23 28 Buffalo 6 4 2 0 8 18 19 Ottawa 6 3 2 1 7 20 20 Florida 8 3 4 1 7 25 23 Tampa Bay 7 2 3 2 6 14 20 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA New Jersey 7 5 2 0 10 20 17 N.Y. Islanders 7 5 2 0 10 21 17 Washington 5 4 1 0 8 19 11 Pittsburgh 6 2 1 3 7 17 17 Carolina 5 2 2 1 5 8 8 Columbus 6 2 3 1 5 14 17 Philadelphia 6 1 2 3 5 12 16 N.Y. Rangers 6 2 4 0 4 13 18 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 6 5 1 0 10 18 11 St. Louis 7 4 3 0 8 19 18 Dallas 7 4 3 0 8 11 16 Minnesota 5 2 1 2 6 10 13 Winnipeg 6 2 3 1 5 14 15 Colorado 6 2 3 1 5 14 18 Chicago 6 2 3 1 5 13 26 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Anaheim 6 4 1 1 9 15 12 Los Angeles 7 4 2 1 9 19 18 Calgary 8 4 3 1 9 21 26 Vegas 6 4 2 0 8 20 12 Arizona 7 4 3 0 8 21 19 Vancouver 8 4 4 0 8 31 30 Edmonton 7 3 4 0 6 20 22 San Jose 5 1 4 0 2 13 18

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

New Jersey 2, Columbus 0

Toronto 4, Detroit 3, SO

Nashville 2, Carolina 1, OT

St. Louis 4, Washington 3

Los Angeles 3, Vegas 2

Saturday's Games

Boston 8, Chicago 2

Buffalo 3, Pittsburgh 2, SO

Dallas 4, Colorado 3, SO

N.Y. Islanders 4, N.Y. Rangers 2

Montreal 4, Ottawa 3, OT

Toronto 5, Detroit 0

Florida 1, Tampa Bay 0, SO

Calgary 3, Edmonton 2

Anaheim 2, Arizona 1

Sunday's Games

Chicago at Eisbaren, 1:30 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 1:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 8 p.m.