TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On Saturday (Sept. 28) in China’s Jiangsu Province, a horrific traffic accident involving a tourist bus and a delivery truck claimed the lives of 36 people and injured 36 others.

The accident occurred on the Hang Ning Express Highway (寧杭高速公路) connecting Hangzhou and Nanjing around 7:00 a.m. Saturday morning. The first report from the Yixing City (宜興市) Police seems to have drastically underestimated the seriousness of the accident reporting that only six people had been killed, with eight people seriously injured.

However, in the early morning hours of Sunday (Sept. 29), China’s Public Security Bureau (公安局) in Yixing City released a more detailed report revealing that after eight hours of search and rescue efforts, over 50 percent of the passengers on the tourist bus had been killed in the accident. A preliminary investigation states that the bus suffered a punctured wheel causing the bus driver to lose control of the vehicle.

The report issued early Sunday by the Public Security Bureau stated that the bus, which was traveling northbound, suddenly veered over the median into southbound traffic. Traveling at a high rate of speed, the bus struck a delivery truck carrying three passengers in the southbound lane.

In addition to the 36 deaths, 36 other passengers were hospitalized with nine people critically injured, and 26 people with minor injuries. One person had already been released from the hospital by Saturday night, reports UDN.