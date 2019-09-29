TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On Saturday (Sept. 28), tropical depression Mitag (米塔) intensified in the waters off the east coast of the Philippines, becoming a tropical storm.

Saturday afternoon Authorities in the Philippines issued a Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal level 1 warning for the Batanes and Babuyan Islands region. On Sunday (Sept. 29) at 8:30 a.m., Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau (CWB) issued a maritime warning for ships transiting waters off of Taiwan’s east coast.

The storm was located approximately 920 km southeast of Taipei as of 8:00 a.m. Sunday morning and was traveling at 24 km per hour, reports CNA. Currently, the storm’s radius is a little over 150km but continues to increase.



Current storm warning area (Image form Japan Meteorological Agency)

If Mitag continues to intensify on its northwest trajectory, it may bring rain and strong winds to Taitung and Hualien Counties as early as Sunday evening, according to the CWB. Current reports suggest that the storm is likely to brush by northeastern Taiwan late Monday (Sept. 30) evening or early Tuesday (Oct. 1) morning.

Meteorologists expect that Mitag will reach typhoon status within 24 hours. Although the eye of the storm is not expected to make landfall in Taiwan, authorities are likely to issue storm warnings for Yilan, New Taipei, and Taipei, also in the next 24 hours.

The current trajectory for Mitag plotted by meteorologists anticipates the storm will scrape past Taiwan, before shifting slightly north to brush over China’s Zhejiang Province before heading into the Yellow Sea and possibly striking the Korean Peninsula.



(Satellite image from JTWC/SATOPS)