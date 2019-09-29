PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Steve Flesch shot a 4-under 67 on Saturday at Poppy Hills to take the second-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions' Pure Insurance Championship.

After opening with a 68 on Friday at Pebble Beach, Flesch had five birdies and a bogey at Poppy Hills to reach 8 under in the event that pairs a PGA Tour Champions player with a junior from The First Tee programs around the country.

The 52-year-old Flesch won the Mitsubishi Electric Classic last year for his first senior title after winning four times on the PGA Tour.

Billy Andrade and Kent Jones were tied for second, two strokes back. Andrade had a 67, and Jones shot 69, both at Poppy Hills. The final round will be played at Pebble Beach.

Marco Dawson was 5 under after a 71 at Pebble Beach.

Charles Schwab Cup leader Scott McCarron was 1 under after a 73 at Pebble Beach.