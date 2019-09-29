BATTING_Ti.Anderson, Chicago, .338; LeMahieu, New York, .331; Moncada, Chicago, .312; Brantley, Houston, .311; Bogaerts, Boston, .309; Cruz, Minnesota, .309; Devers, Boston, .308; Alberto, Baltimore, .306; Martinez, Boston, .305; Merrifield, Kansas City, .301.
RUNS_Betts, Boston, 134; Devers, Boston, 128; Semien, Oakland, 123; Bregman, Houston, 120; Villar, Baltimore, 111; C.Santana, Cleveland, 110; Trout, Los Angeles, 110; Bogaerts, Boston, 109; LeMahieu, New York, 109; Polanco, Minnesota, 107.
RBI_J.Abreu, Chicago, 123; Bogaerts, Boston, 116; Devers, Boston, 115; Soler, Kansas City, 113; Bregman, Houston, 111; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 109; Cruz, Minnesota, 107; Martinez, Boston, 105; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; Gurriel, Houston, 102; LeMahieu, New York, 102.
HITS_Merrifield, Kansas City, 203; Devers, Boston, 198; LeMahieu, New York, 197; Bogaerts, Boston, 189; Semien, Oakland, 187; Polanco, Minnesota, 186; J.Abreu, Chicago, 178; Brantley, Houston, 178; Villar, Baltimore, 175; Betts, Boston, 174; Mancini, Baltimore, 174; Martinez, Boston, 174.
DOUBLES_Devers, Boston, 53; Bogaerts, Boston, 52; Semien, Oakland, 43; Merrifield, Kansas City, 41; Benintendi, Boston, 40; Betts, Boston, 40; Gurriel, Houston, 40; Polanco, Minnesota, 40; Brantley, Houston, 39; Lindor, Cleveland, 39.
TRIPLES_Merrifield, Kansas City, 10; Mondesi, Kansas City, 10; Dozier, Kansas City, 9; M.Smith, Seattle, 9; Gardner, New York, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 7; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 7; Polanco, Minnesota, 7; Semien, Oakland, 7; D.Gordon, Seattle, 6; Da.Santana, Texas, 6.
HOME RUNS_Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Soler, Kansas City, 45; Bregman, Houston, 41; Cruz, Minnesota, 40; Springer, Houston, 38; G.Torres, New York, 38; M.Olson, Oakland, 36; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; Martinez, Boston, 36; M.Chapman, Oakland, 36.
STOLEN BASES_M.Smith, Seattle, 45; Mondesi, Kansas City, 43; Villar, Baltimore, 40; Andrus, Texas, 29; DeShields, Texas, 24; Jo.Ramírez, Cleveland, 24; Pham, Tampa Bay, 23; D.Gordon, Seattle, 22; Lindor, Cleveland, 22; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 19; Merrifield, Kansas City, 19; Da.Santana, Texas, 19.
PITCHING_Verlander, Houston, 20-6; G.Cole, Houston, 19-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 19-6; Germán, New York, 18-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 16-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 16-12; Fiers, Oakland, 15-4; Paxton, New York, 15-6; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 15-7; Bieber, Cleveland, 15-8.
ERA_G.Cole, Houston, 2.52; Verlander, Houston, 2.53; Morton, Tampa Bay, 3.05; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.28; Giolito, Chicago, 3.41; Minor, Texas, 3.59; Berríos, Minnesota, 3.68; Lynn, Texas, 3.76; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 3.81; Fiers, Oakland, 3.90.
STRIKEOUTS_G.Cole, Houston, 316; Verlander, Houston, 288; Bieber, Cleveland, 259; Morton, Tampa Bay, 240; Lynn, Texas, 236; Boyd, Detroit, 234; Giolito, Chicago, 228; Sale, Boston, 218; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 205; Minor, Texas, 200.