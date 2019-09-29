  1. Home
  2. World

Wild Card Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/09/29 04:46

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
y-Oakland 96 64 .600 _
y-Tampa Bay 96 64 .600 _
Cleveland 93 67 .581 3

y-clinched wild card

___

Friday's Games

Washington 8, Cleveland 2

Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 2

Seattle 4, Oakland 3

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cleveland (Clevinger 13-3) at Washington (Ross 3-4), 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 6-7) at Toronto (Buchholz 1-5), 3:07 p.m.

Oakland (Roark 10-9) at Seattle (Dunn 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
y-Washington 91 69 .569 _
z-Milwaukee 89 71 .556 _
New York 84 76 .525 5

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Friday's Games

Washington 8, Cleveland 2

N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 2

Colorado 11, Milwaukee 7

Saturday's Games

Cleveland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cleveland (Clevinger 13-3) at Washington (Ross 3-4), 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 13-4) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 10-8), 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 6-7) at Colorado (Hoffman 2-6), 3:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

___