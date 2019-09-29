Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|y-Oakland
|96
|64
|.600
|_
|y-Tampa Bay
|96
|64
|.600
|_
|Cleveland
|93
|67
|.581
|3
y-clinched wild card
Washington 8, Cleveland 2
Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 2
Seattle 4, Oakland 3
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Clevinger 13-3) at Washington (Ross 3-4), 3:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 6-7) at Toronto (Buchholz 1-5), 3:07 p.m.
Oakland (Roark 10-9) at Seattle (Dunn 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
No games scheduled
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|y-Washington
|91
|69
|.569
|_
|z-Milwaukee
|89
|71
|.556
|_
|New York
|84
|76
|.525
|5
y-clinched wild card
z-clinched playoff berth
Washington 8, Cleveland 2
N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 2
Colorado 11, Milwaukee 7
Cleveland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Clevinger 13-3) at Washington (Ross 3-4), 3:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Soroka 13-4) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 10-8), 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 6-7) at Colorado (Hoffman 2-6), 3:10 p.m.
No games scheduled
