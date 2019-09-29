SABADELL, Spain (AP) — Several thousand Spaniards have marched in a town near Barcelona to protest the jailing of seven Catalan separatists on suspicion they planned to use explosives to commit extremist attacks.

Protesters walked behind a banner that read "The repression won't stop us. Liberty" as they marched through Sabadell, the hometown of some of the arrested separatists.

Police said that 12,000 people joined the demonstration on Saturday.

Supporters of independence for Spain's Catalonia region claim the arrests are an attempt to criminalize a movement that's been overwhelmingly peaceful.

The seven were arrested Monday on charges of belonging to a terrorist organization, manufacturing explosives and conspiring to wreak havoc.

A National Court judge ordered them to remain jailed Thursday. The judge said they are thought to be linked to groups that organized protests and blocked roads and train lines.