LONDON (AP) — Tottenham overcame the 31st-minute sending-off of Serge Aurier and a bad mistake by goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to beat Southampton 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has said it will take time to find unity in his squad after a turbulent offseason where several players either wanted to leave or thought they were leaving, but they showed signs of real team spirit in a rearguard effort.

Tanguy Ndombele's goal put Spurs in front in the 24th minute but after Aurier was sent off for a second bookable offense, Lloris gifted Southampton a 39th-minute equalizer when he tried to turn striker Danny Ings near his own goalline.

Ings dispossessed the France captain and the ball rolled into the net.

Harry Kane quickly came to the rescue when he finished off a fine team move in the 43rd for his fifth goal in the Premier League this season.

It handed Tottenham the three points that will go a long way to lifting the gloom at the club ahead of Tuesday's Champions League match against Bayern Munich.

Kane played a magnificent part in a lone role up front when Tottenham was down to 10 men and it was almost rewarded with a second goal in the final 10 minutes, but he drilled an effort wide.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports