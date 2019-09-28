  1. Home
Officials says ancient gilded coffin arrived in Egypt

By SAMY MAGDY , Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/09/28 22:45
The Coffin of Nedjemankh is shown in a crate on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 in New York, before it is returned to Egypt. The gilded coffin that was feat

U.S. Homeland Security Investigations special-agent-in-charge Peter Fitzhugh, left, Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hassan Shoukry center left, M

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian airport officials say a gilded coffin that was featured at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art has arrived in Cairo.

They say the Coffin of Nedjemankh, which investigators in New York determined to be a looted antiquity, arrived Saturday.

The officials spoke of condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief media.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art bought the piece from a Paris art dealer in 2017 for about $4 million and made it the centerpiece of an exhibition. It was removed last February.

The Met has apologized to Egypt.

Prosecutors say they've found evidence of hundreds more antiquities thefts.