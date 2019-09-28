|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Detroit
|8
|3
|2
|3
|9
|23
|23
|Boston
|5
|3
|0
|2
|8
|14
|11
|Montreal
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|17
|15
|Toronto
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|20
|15
|Buffalo
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|15
|17
|Ottawa
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|17
|16
|Tampa Bay
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|14
|19
|Florida
|7
|2
|4
|1
|5
|24
|23
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New Jersey
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|20
|17
|Washington
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|19
|11
|N.Y. Islanders
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|17
|15
|Pittsburgh
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|15
|14
|Carolina
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|8
|8
|Columbus
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|14
|17
|Philadelphia
|6
|1
|2
|3
|5
|12
|16
|N.Y. Rangers
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|11
|14
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Nashville
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|18
|11
|St. Louis
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|19
|18
|Minnesota
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|10
|13
|Dallas
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|7
|13
|Chicago
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|11
|18
|Winnipeg
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|14
|15
|Colorado
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|11
|14
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|19
|18
|Arizona
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|20
|17
|Vegas
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|20
|12
|Vancouver
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|31
|30
|Anaheim
|5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|13
|11
|Calgary
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|18
|24
|Edmonton
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|18
|19
|San Jose
|5
|1
|4
|0
|2
|13
|18
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Friday's Games
New Jersey 2, Columbus 0
Toronto 4, Detroit 3, SO
Nashville 2, Carolina 1, OT
St. Louis 4, Washington 3
Los Angeles 3, Vegas 2
|Saturday's Games
Chicago at Boston, 3 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Colorado at Dallas, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers vs. N.Y. Islanders at Bridgeport, Conn., 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Chicago at Eisbaren, 1:30 p.m.
Washington at Carolina, 1:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
St. Louis at Columbus, 5 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 8 p.m.