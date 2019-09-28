All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Detroit 8 3 2 3 9 23 23 Boston 5 3 0 2 8 14 11 Montreal 6 4 2 0 8 17 15 Toronto 7 4 3 0 8 20 15 Buffalo 5 3 2 0 6 15 17 Ottawa 5 3 2 0 6 17 16 Tampa Bay 6 2 3 1 5 14 19 Florida 7 2 4 1 5 24 23 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA New Jersey 7 5 2 0 10 20 17 Washington 5 4 1 0 8 19 11 N.Y. Islanders 6 4 2 0 8 17 15 Pittsburgh 5 2 1 2 6 15 14 Carolina 5 2 2 1 5 8 8 Columbus 6 2 3 1 5 14 17 Philadelphia 6 1 2 3 5 12 16 N.Y. Rangers 5 2 3 0 4 11 14 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 6 5 1 0 10 18 11 St. Louis 7 4 3 0 8 19 18 Minnesota 5 2 1 2 6 10 13 Dallas 6 3 3 0 6 7 13 Chicago 5 2 2 1 5 11 18 Winnipeg 6 2 3 1 5 14 15 Colorado 5 2 3 0 4 11 14 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Los Angeles 7 4 2 1 9 19 18 Arizona 6 4 2 0 8 20 17 Vegas 6 4 2 0 8 20 12 Vancouver 8 4 4 0 8 31 30 Anaheim 5 3 1 1 7 13 11 Calgary 7 3 3 1 7 18 24 Edmonton 6 3 3 0 6 18 19 San Jose 5 1 4 0 2 13 18

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

New Jersey 2, Columbus 0

Toronto 4, Detroit 3, SO

Nashville 2, Carolina 1, OT

St. Louis 4, Washington 3

Los Angeles 3, Vegas 2

Saturday's Games

Chicago at Boston, 3 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers vs. N.Y. Islanders at Bridgeport, Conn., 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago at Eisbaren, 1:30 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 1:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 8 p.m.