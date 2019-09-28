  1. Home
  2. World

Scottish Standings

By  Associated Press
2019/09/28 22:11
Premiership
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Celtic 7 6 1 0 22 5 19
Rangers 6 5 0 1 16 5 15
Aberdeen 6 3 2 1 9 4 11
Motherwell 6 3 1 2 12 10 10
Ross County 6 3 1 2 8 9 10
Livingston FC 6 2 2 2 9 9 8
Kilmarnock 6 2 1 3 5 7 7
Hearts 6 1 2 3 9 12 5
Hamilton Academical 6 1 2 3 5 9 5
Hibernian FC 7 1 2 4 6 16 5
St Mirren FC 6 1 1 4 3 6 4
St. Johnstone 6 0 3 3 5 17 3

___

Saturday, Sept. 21

Livingston FC 0, Aberdeen 2

Motherwell 1, Ross County 2

St Mirren FC 0, Hamilton Academical 0

Sunday, Sept. 22

St. Johnstone 0, Rangers 4

Celtic 3, Kilmarnock 1

Hibernian FC 1, Hearts 2

Saturday, Sept. 28

Hibernian FC 1, Celtic 1

Hamilton Academical (Scotland) vs. Livingston FC (Scotland), 1400 GMT

Kilmarnock (Scotland) vs. Ross County (Scotland), 1400 GMT

Rangers (Scotland) vs. Aberdeen (Scotland), 1400 GMT

St. Johnstone (Scotland) vs. Motherwell (Scotland), 1400 GMT

St Mirren FC (Scotland) vs. Hearts (Scotland), 1400 GMT

Saturday, Oct. 5

Aberdeen (Scotland) vs. Hibernian FC (Scotland), 1400 GMT

Hearts (Scotland) vs. Kilmarnock (Scotland), 1400 GMT

Motherwell (Scotland) vs. St Mirren FC (Scotland), 1400 GMT

Ross County (Scotland) vs. St. Johnstone (Scotland), 1400 GMT

Sunday, Oct. 6

Livingston FC (Scotland) vs. Celtic (Scotland), 1100 GMT

Rangers (Scotland) vs. Hamilton Academical (Scotland), 1400 GMT