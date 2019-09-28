  1. Home
American League Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/09/28 22:01

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
x-New York 103 57 .644 _
y-Tampa Bay 96 64 .600 7
Boston 83 77 .519 20
Toronto 65 95 .406 38
Baltimore 53 107 .331 50
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Minnesota 100 60 .625 _
Cleveland 93 67 .581 7
Chicago 70 88 .443 29
Kansas City 58 102 .363 42
Detroit 46 112 .291 53
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 105 55 .656 _
y-Oakland 96 64 .600 9
Texas 76 84 .475 29
Los Angeles 72 88 .450 33
Seattle 67 93 .419 38

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

___

Friday's Games

Washington 8, Cleveland 2

Minnesota 6, Kansas City 2, 7 innings

Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 2

Baltimore 4, Boston 1

N.Y. Yankees 14, Texas 7

Houston 4, L.A. Angels 0

Seattle 4, Oakland 3

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Baltimore at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 3:40 p.m., 1st game

Cleveland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Baltimore (TBD) at Boston (Rodríguez 19-6), 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 13-3) at Washington (Ross 3-4), 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 11-8) at Texas (Lynn 15-11), 3:05 p.m.

Houston (Cole 19-5) at L.A. Angels (Peters 4-3), 3:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 6-7) at Toronto (Buchholz 1-5), 3:07 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 3-16) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

Oakland (Roark 10-9) at Seattle (Dunn 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Pérez 10-7) at Kansas City (López 4-9), 3:15 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled