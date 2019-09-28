American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-New York
|103
|57
|.644
|_
|y-Tampa Bay
|96
|64
|.600
|7
|Boston
|83
|77
|.519
|20
|Toronto
|65
|95
|.406
|38
|Baltimore
|53
|107
|.331
|50
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Minnesota
|100
|60
|.625
|_
|Cleveland
|93
|67
|.581
|7
|Chicago
|70
|88
|.443
|29
|Kansas City
|58
|102
|.363
|42
|Detroit
|46
|112
|.291
|53
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|105
|55
|.656
|_
|y-Oakland
|96
|64
|.600
|9
|Texas
|76
|84
|.475
|29
|Los Angeles
|72
|88
|.450
|33
|Seattle
|67
|93
|.419
|38
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
___
Washington 8, Cleveland 2
Minnesota 6, Kansas City 2, 7 innings
Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 2
Baltimore 4, Boston 1
N.Y. Yankees 14, Texas 7
Houston 4, L.A. Angels 0
Seattle 4, Oakland 3
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 3:40 p.m., 1st game
Cleveland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Boston (Rodríguez 19-6), 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Clevinger 13-3) at Washington (Ross 3-4), 3:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 11-8) at Texas (Lynn 15-11), 3:05 p.m.
Houston (Cole 19-5) at L.A. Angels (Peters 4-3), 3:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 6-7) at Toronto (Buchholz 1-5), 3:07 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 3-16) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 3:10 p.m.
Oakland (Roark 10-9) at Seattle (Dunn 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Pérez 10-7) at Kansas City (López 4-9), 3:15 p.m.
No games scheduled