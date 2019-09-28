All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-New York
|103
|57
|.644
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|57-24
|46-33
|y-Tampa Bay
|96
|64
|.600
|7
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|48-33
|48-31
|Boston
|83
|77
|.519
|20
|13
|4-6
|L-2
|37-42
|46-35
|Toronto
|65
|95
|.406
|38
|31
|6-4
|L-1
|33-46
|32-49
|Baltimore
|53
|107
|.331
|50
|43
|4-6
|W-1
|25-56
|28-51
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Minnesota
|100
|60
|.625
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-5
|46-35
|54-25
|Cleveland
|93
|67
|.581
|7
|3
|6-4
|L-3
|49-32
|44-35
|Chicago
|70
|88
|.443
|29
|25
|5-5
|W-2
|37-40
|33-48
|Kansas City
|58
|102
|.363
|42
|38
|3-7
|L-2
|30-49
|28-53
|Detroit
|46
|112
|.291
|53
|49
|2-8
|L-3
|22-59
|24-53
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Houston
|105
|55
|.656
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|60-21
|45-34
|y-Oakland
|96
|64
|.600
|9
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|52-29
|44-35
|Texas
|76
|84
|.475
|29
|20
|2-8
|L-1
|43-36
|33-48
|Los Angeles
|72
|88
|.450
|33
|24
|4-6
|L-1
|38-41
|34-47
|Seattle
|67
|93
|.419
|38
|29
|5-5
|W-1
|34-45
|33-48
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Atlanta
|97
|63
|.606
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|50-31
|47-32
|y-Washington
|91
|69
|.569
|6
|_
|8-2
|W-6
|48-31
|43-38
|New York
|84
|76
|.525
|13
|5
|7-3
|W-1
|46-33
|38-43
|Philadelphia
|80
|80
|.500
|17
|9
|2-8
|W-1
|44-35
|36-45
|Miami
|56
|104
|.350
|41
|33
|4-6
|L-1
|30-51
|26-53
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-St. Louis
|90
|70
|.563
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-3
|49-30
|41-40
|z-Milwaukee
|89
|71
|.556
|1
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|49-32
|40-39
|Chicago
|83
|77
|.519
|7
|6
|1-9
|W-1
|51-30
|32-47
|Cincinnati
|73
|87
|.456
|17
|16
|3-7
|L-5
|41-40
|32-47
|Pittsburgh
|69
|91
|.431
|21
|20
|4-6
|W-4
|35-44
|34-47
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Los Angeles
|104
|56
|.650
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-5
|59-22
|45-34
|Arizona
|83
|77
|.519
|21
|6
|7-3
|W-3
|42-37
|41-40
|San Francisco
|77
|83
|.481
|27
|12
|5-5
|L-1
|35-44
|42-39
|San Diego
|70
|90
|.438
|34
|19
|2-8
|L-4
|36-45
|34-45
|Colorado
|69
|91
|.431
|35
|20
|4-6
|W-1
|41-38
|28-53
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
z-clinched playoff berth
Washington 8, Cleveland 2
Minnesota 6, Kansas City 2, 7 innings
Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 2
Baltimore 4, Boston 1
N.Y. Yankees 14, Texas 7
Houston 4, L.A. Angels 0
Seattle 4, Oakland 3
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 3:40 p.m., 1st game
Cleveland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Boston (Rodríguez 19-6), 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Clevinger 13-3) at Washington (Ross 3-4), 3:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 11-8) at Texas (Lynn 15-11), 3:05 p.m.
Houston (Cole 19-5) at L.A. Angels (Peters 4-3), 3:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 6-7) at Toronto (Buchholz 1-5), 3:07 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 3-16) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 3:10 p.m.
Oakland (Roark 10-9) at Seattle (Dunn 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Pérez 10-7) at Kansas City (López 4-9), 3:15 p.m.
No games scheduled
Washington 8, Cleveland 2
Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 5
N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 2
Colorado 11, Milwaukee 7
Philadelphia 5, Miami 4, 15 innings
Chicago Cubs 8, St. Louis 2
Arizona 6, San Diego 3
L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 2
Cleveland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Bauer 11-13) at Pittsburgh (Williams 7-8), 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Clevinger 13-3) at Washington (Ross 3-4), 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-1) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 9-9), 3:05 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 5-14) at Philadelphia (TBD), 3:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Soroka 13-4) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 10-8), 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 6-7) at Colorado (Hoffman 2-6), 3:10 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at Arizona (Walker ), 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), 3:15 p.m.
No games scheduled