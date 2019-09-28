  1. Home
Baseball Expanded Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/09/28 22:01

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-New York 103 57 .644 _ _ 5-5 W-1 57-24 46-33
y-Tampa Bay 96 64 .600 7 _ 7-3 W-4 48-33 48-31
Boston 83 77 .519 20 13 4-6 L-2 37-42 46-35
Toronto 65 95 .406 38 31 6-4 L-1 33-46 32-49
Baltimore 53 107 .331 50 43 4-6 W-1 25-56 28-51
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Minnesota 100 60 .625 _ _ 8-2 W-5 46-35 54-25
Cleveland 93 67 .581 7 3 6-4 L-3 49-32 44-35
Chicago 70 88 .443 29 25 5-5 W-2 37-40 33-48
Kansas City 58 102 .363 42 38 3-7 L-2 30-49 28-53
Detroit 46 112 .291 53 49 2-8 L-3 22-59 24-53
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Houston 105 55 .656 _ _ 8-2 W-1 60-21 45-34
y-Oakland 96 64 .600 9 _ 6-4 L-1 52-29 44-35
Texas 76 84 .475 29 20 2-8 L-1 43-36 33-48
Los Angeles 72 88 .450 33 24 4-6 L-1 38-41 34-47
Seattle 67 93 .419 38 29 5-5 W-1 34-45 33-48

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Atlanta 97 63 .606 _ _ 4-6 L-1 50-31 47-32
y-Washington 91 69 .569 6 _ 8-2 W-6 48-31 43-38
New York 84 76 .525 13 5 7-3 W-1 46-33 38-43
Philadelphia 80 80 .500 17 9 2-8 W-1 44-35 36-45
Miami 56 104 .350 41 33 4-6 L-1 30-51 26-53
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-St. Louis 90 70 .563 _ _ 6-4 L-3 49-30 41-40
z-Milwaukee 89 71 .556 1 _ 8-2 L-1 49-32 40-39
Chicago 83 77 .519 7 6 1-9 W-1 51-30 32-47
Cincinnati 73 87 .456 17 16 3-7 L-5 41-40 32-47
Pittsburgh 69 91 .431 21 20 4-6 W-4 35-44 34-47
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 104 56 .650 _ _ 8-2 W-5 59-22 45-34
Arizona 83 77 .519 21 6 7-3 W-3 42-37 41-40
San Francisco 77 83 .481 27 12 5-5 L-1 35-44 42-39
San Diego 70 90 .438 34 19 2-8 L-4 36-45 34-45
Colorado 69 91 .431 35 20 4-6 W-1 41-38 28-53

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Friday's Games

Washington 8, Cleveland 2

Minnesota 6, Kansas City 2, 7 innings

Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 2

Baltimore 4, Boston 1

N.Y. Yankees 14, Texas 7

Houston 4, L.A. Angels 0

Seattle 4, Oakland 3

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Baltimore at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 3:40 p.m., 1st game

Cleveland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Baltimore (TBD) at Boston (Rodríguez 19-6), 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 13-3) at Washington (Ross 3-4), 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 11-8) at Texas (Lynn 15-11), 3:05 p.m.

Houston (Cole 19-5) at L.A. Angels (Peters 4-3), 3:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 6-7) at Toronto (Buchholz 1-5), 3:07 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 3-16) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

Oakland (Roark 10-9) at Seattle (Dunn 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Pérez 10-7) at Kansas City (López 4-9), 3:15 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Friday's Games

Washington 8, Cleveland 2

Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 5

N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 2

Colorado 11, Milwaukee 7

Philadelphia 5, Miami 4, 15 innings

Chicago Cubs 8, St. Louis 2

Arizona 6, San Diego 3

L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 2

Saturday's Games

Cleveland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati (Bauer 11-13) at Pittsburgh (Williams 7-8), 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 13-3) at Washington (Ross 3-4), 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-1) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 9-9), 3:05 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 5-14) at Philadelphia (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 13-4) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 10-8), 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 6-7) at Colorado (Hoffman 2-6), 3:10 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Arizona (Walker ), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), 3:15 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled