SYDNEY (AP) — James Tedesco scored a late try to seal the Sydney Roosters' 14-6 win Saturday over the Melbourne Storm, advancing the defending champion Roosters to the National Rugby League grand final against the Canberra Raiders,

On Friday, Canberra qualified for its first grand final in 25 years by beating South Sydney 16-10. When the Raiders last played in a grand final in 1994, coach Ricky Stuart was a player on the team and helped lead them to the title.

The final is scheduled for next Sunday, Oct. 6, at Sydney's Olympic stadium.

