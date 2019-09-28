TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) reportedly met with former Premier William Lai (賴清德) earlier this week, sparking speculation that a Tsai-Lai ticket for the presidential election may be underway.

Accompanied by Secretary-General to the Presidential Office Chen Chu (陳菊), Tsai met with Lai during her trip to Kaohsiung on Tuesday (Sept. 24), reported the Liberty Times. The meeting lasted for more than one hour, and Tsai expressed her intention to collaborate with Lai, the report said.

This was the first meeting between the two since the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) primary ended in June. It is not known, however, if Tsai has asked Lai to be her running mate for the key election.

Lai has also been tight-lipped about the matter, despite acknowledging that he will visit the U.S. with the DPP chairman in October and campaign for Tsai. Having expressed support for Tsai after failing to defeat her in the party’s primary, Lai has nonetheless been mostly out of public view in recent months.

On the other hand, the president openly expressed her appreciation of Lai during remarks at the 33rd anniversary celebration of the ruling party on Saturday. Tsai said she has confidence that Lai would play an important role in the election campaign and “fight shoulder to shoulder with us.”

Nevertheless, Lai did not attend the celebration, saying he was unable to make time as the reason for his absence.