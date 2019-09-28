TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) told the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) 33rd anniversary congress Saturday (September 28) that her rivals in the 2020 elections were not just in Taiwan, but even more so on the other side of the Taiwan Strait.

As expected, the party also approved a resolution for its charter to oppose China’s “One Country, Two Systems” formula, the Central News Agency reported.

Tsai said China did not want her to win re-election, but wanted to see a government in Taiwan which did not buy fighter jets and did not support democracy in Hong Kong.

The congress, which was held at the Grand Hotel in Taipei City, the same place where the DPP was founded in 1986 under Martial Law, also passed a resolution with a clear rejection of China’s “One Country, Two Systems” formula for Taiwan.

Tsai said that under such a system, there would be no place for democracy, but everything would be subjugated to Beijing’s will.

She also called on the public to cease seeing Taiwan as part of a cross-strait framework, but to regard it as part of a wider world, as a Pacific nation, CNA reported.

The race for the January 11, 2020 presidential and legislative elections was a war for the protection of a way of life and of values, the president said, adding that only a win in both elections would allow Taiwan to choose its own future. Tsai also emphasized the theme of the congress and of the resolution, that all generations needed to work together to achieve results.

