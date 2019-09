WTA World Tour Beijing Results

Saturday

At National Tennis Center

Beijing

Purse: $3,515,225

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

BEIJING (AP) _ Results Saturday from China Open at National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Qualification

Bernard Tomic, Australia, def. Marton Fucsovics (3), Hungary, walkover.

Daniel Evans (2), Britain, def. Jie Cui, China, 6-3, 6-1.

Pablo Cuevas (1), Uruguay, def. Wu Di, China, 6-1, 6-4.

Cameron Norrie (4), Britain, def. Yecong He, China, 6-2, 6-1.

Women's Singles

Qualification

Lauren Davis (5), United States, def. Anastasia Potapova (9), Russia, 6-3, 6-1.

Magda Linette (1), Poland, def. Heather Watson, Britain, 6-2, 6-1.

Anna Blinkova (6), Russia, def. Zarina Diyas (12), Kazakhstan, 6-2, 7-5.

Christina McHale, United States, def. Tamara Zidansek (7), Slovenia, 7-5, 7-6 (7).

Andrea Petkovic (15), Germany, def. Marie Bouzkova (4), Czech Republic, 7-5, 2-1, ret.

Women's Singles

Round Of 64

Belinda Bencic (9), Switzerland, def. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, 7-5, 6-2.

Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, def. Xiyu Wang, China, 6-2, 6-2.

Zheng Saisai, China, def. Monica Puig, Puerto Rico, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Kiki Bertens (8), Netherlands, def. Donna Vekic, Croatia, 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (3).

Men's Doubles

Qualification

Robert Lindstedt, Sweden, and Sam Querrey (1), United States, def. Yecong He and Jie Cui, China, 6-4, 7-5.

Daniel Evans and Kyle Edmund, Britain, def. Fernando Verdasco, Spain, and Pablo Cuevas (2), Uruguay, 6-4, 7-6.