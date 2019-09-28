TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Two tires came loose from the rear of a truck and bounced off a tree to smash their way into the windshield of a bus traveling in the opposite direction with 43 passengers on board, reports said Saturday (September 28).

Nobody was injured in the accident, which happened in Hualien County around 10 a.m., the Central News Agency reported.

The driver of a gravel truck traveling north on the main road between Hualien and Su’ao said he wanted to slow down and stop after hearing a strange sound at the back of his vehicle, but the left rear set of two wheels came loose.

The tires crossed the road and bounced off a tree before slamming into the right-hand side of the windshield of a bus traveling south.

The incident happened so fast the bus driver had no time to avoid the tires, CNA reported.

Neither the bus driver nor his passengers were injured, and they were supplied with another bus to continue on their journey. All passengers were Taiwanese, teachers and students from National Dong Hwa University in Hualien, the Liberty Times reported.

