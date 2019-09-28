TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A total of eight live animals including two meerkats were seized at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Friday (Sept. 27) in a rare wildlife smuggling case.

A female Taiwanese resident surnamed Chen was apprehended on her return from Bangkok for attempting to import live animals without following customs declaration procedures. This constituted a violation of the Statute for Prevention and Control of Infectious Animal Diseases, reported Central News Agency.

Among the animals impounded were two meerkats, two dormice, and four octodontids, which were hidden in paper boxes and bowls of the visitor’s luggage. The octodontids were found to have died, probably due to the long flight, said Taipei Customs.

Chen said she was importing the rodents because 2020 is the Year of the Rat, which is her birth sign, in the Chinese Zodiac. The meerkat, rarely seen in Taiwan, has a market value of NT$120,000 (US$3,835), according to Chen, while the dormouse has a price tag of NT$30,000 in Taiwan, wrote the report.