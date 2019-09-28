Ruling party Sen. Ralph Fethiere fires his gun outside Parliament as he arrives for a vote on the ratification of Fritz William Michel's nomination as
Environmental activist Greta Thunberg, of Sweden, addresses the Climate Action Summit in the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters, Mo
Student protesters are sprayed with water from a police water cannon truck during a protest outside parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Sept. 2
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., steps away from a podium after reading a statement announcing a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald
President Donald Trump speaks at a multilateral meeting on Venezuela in New York, during the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 201
Damaged cars sit outside the Faculty of Geology building after an earthquake in Tirana, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. Albania's government and news report
In this photo made with a three-hour-long exposure, the International Space Station moves in a line across the sky from left to right, along its orbit
This photo provided by NASA astronaut Christina Koch shows the launch of a Russian Soyuz rocket, as seen from the International Space Station, during
Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.
This week's gallery includes a Haitian senator firing his gun in the air as protesters approached his entourage; environmental activist Greta Thunberg speaking at the United Nations headquarters; and the approach of a Soyuz rocket to the International Space Station.
This gallery contains photos from the week of Sept. 21-27, 2019.
