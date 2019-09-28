  1. Home
Haseley's grounder sends Phils past Miami 5-4 in 15 innings

By AARON BRACY , Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/09/28 12:40
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Adam Haseley's fielder's choice scored Rhys Hoskins with the winning run in the 15th inning as the Philadelphia Phillies outlasted the Miami Marlins 5-4 on Friday night.

Adam Conley (2-11) hit Hoskins and then walked Phil Gosselin to open the 15th. Andrew Knapp dropped a sacrifice bunt that moved Hoskins and Gosselin up a base before the Marlins intentionally walked Maikel Franco, loading the bases with one out for Haseley.

With the Marlins using five players in the infield, Haseley hit a hard grounder to shortstop. It looked as if it could have been be a double-play ball. At the least, shortstop Miguel Rojas could have had a force at home for the second out. But, Rojas bobbled the grounder, allowing Hoskins to score the winning run in a game that lasted more than five hours.

Ranger Suarez (6-1) pitched three scoreless innings and capped an impressive performance by Philadelphia's bullpen. Seven relievers combined for 11 scoreless innings. None of the Phillies' eight pitchers walked a batter.

Bryce Harper doubled, tripled and drove in a pair of runs for the Phillies, who snapped a six-game losing streak while improving to 8-9 against the Marlins this season.

Philadelphia, which had postseason aspirations after signing Harper in the offseason, needs wins in its final two games against Miami to end the season with a winning record.

Harold Ramirez homered and Rojas had four hits for Miami.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports