  1. Home
  2. World

Cardinals lose 8-2 to Cubs, magic number down to 2

By JEFF MELNICK , Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/09/28 12:33
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Andrew Miller walks toward the dugout after being relieved from the mound during the seventh inning of a baseball g

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Andrew Miller walks toward the dugout after being relieved from the mound during the seventh inning of a baseball g

Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ (8) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Giovanny Gallegos (65) during the sixth

Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ (8) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Giovanny Gallegos (65) during the sixth

Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ gestures toward the dugout after hitting an RBI-double during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardi

Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ gestures toward the dugout after hitting an RBI-double during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardi

Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ hits an RBI-double during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in St.

Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ hits an RBI-double during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in St.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Andrew Miller and Ryan Helsley were hit hard as St. Louis' bullpen stumbled during an 8-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Friday night, but the Cardinals' magic number for clinching the NL Central dropped to two.

Miller (5-6), Helsley and Giovanny Gallegos allowed each of Chicago's runs after Dakota Hudson struck out 10 in five scoreless innings.

The Cardinals (90-70) lost their third consecutive game after winning six in a row. Their magic number for clinching their first division title since 2015 was sliced to two when second-place Milwaukee lost 11-7 at Colorado.

Ian Happ and Robel Garcia homered for Chicago, which had lost nine in a row. The Cubs were swept in a four-game series against the Cardinals last weekend.