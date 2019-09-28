TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan is among 49 countries whose nationals will be able to apply for an e-Visa to visit Saudi Arabia, as part of the country’s aim to boost tourism.

For a fee of US$120, visitors of these countries can apply for a visa online, on arrival, or at Saudi diplomatic offices, reported Reuters. Tourists are allowed to stay up to 30 months, with multiple entries.

Countries on the list include Canada, the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, 38 European countries, and a number of Asian countries, including Brunei, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, Kazakhstan, and China, according to the e-Visa portal (https://visa.visitsaudi.com/).

Taiwan, along with Hong Kong and Macau, is placed in parentheses following China, on the list of eligible countries. Taiwanese visitors will also find themselves having no choice but to select “Taiwan China” in the field of “country of nationality” when filling out the application for an e-Visa.

The conservative country in the Middle East has over the years relaxed rules on social behavior, but female travelers are advised to dress modestly with their “shoulders and knees” covered, Reuters quoted tourism chief Ahmed al-Khateebas as saying. Alcohol is also banned, he added.

Taiwan listed under China on e-Visa website