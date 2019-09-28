  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

New Saudi Arabia e-Visa program welcomes Taiwanese

The Muslim country is opening up in order to lure more visitors and generate tourism revenues

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/09/28 12:36
(Saudi Arabia e-Visa portal screengrab)

(Saudi Arabia e-Visa portal screengrab)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan is among 49 countries whose nationals will be able to apply for an e-Visa to visit Saudi Arabia, as part of the country’s aim to boost tourism.

For a fee of US$120, visitors of these countries can apply for a visa online, on arrival, or at Saudi diplomatic offices, reported Reuters. Tourists are allowed to stay up to 30 months, with multiple entries.

Countries on the list include Canada, the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, 38 European countries, and a number of Asian countries, including Brunei, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, Kazakhstan, and China, according to the e-Visa portal (https://visa.visitsaudi.com/).

Taiwan, along with Hong Kong and Macau, is placed in parentheses following China, on the list of eligible countries. Taiwanese visitors will also find themselves having no choice but to select “Taiwan China” in the field of “country of nationality” when filling out the application for an e-Visa.

The conservative country in the Middle East has over the years relaxed rules on social behavior, but female travelers are advised to dress modestly with their “shoulders and knees” covered, Reuters quoted tourism chief Ahmed al-Khateebas as saying. Alcohol is also banned, he added.

Taiwan listed under China on e-Visa website
Saudi Arabia
e-Visa
visa

RELATED ARTICLES

Saudi Arabia: Drone attacks knocked out half its oil supply
Saudi Arabia: Drone attacks knocked out half its oil supply
2019/09/15 09:11
Russia's Leningrad region to grant Taiwan free e-visa treatment
Russia's Leningrad region to grant Taiwan free e-visa treatment
2019/09/13 18:05
Filipina Instagrammer 'hurt' by Han's 'chickens' comments about Taiwan's migrant workers
Filipina Instagrammer 'hurt' by Han's 'chickens' comments about Taiwan's migrant workers
2019/09/06 11:07
Taiwan visa waivers for visitors from Philippines, Thailand, Russia, Brunei to last 3 years
Taiwan visa waivers for visitors from Philippines, Thailand, Russia, Brunei to last 3 years
2019/08/30 16:07
Taiwan mulling four measures to counteract decline in Chinese tourists
Taiwan mulling four measures to counteract decline in Chinese tourists
2019/08/28 15:34