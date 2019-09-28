Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., leads other House Democrats to discuss H.R. 1, the For the People Act, which passed in the House but is b
CORRECTS DAY OF WEEK TO FRIDAY FROM THURSDAY- President Donald Trump speaks at the Hispanic Heritage Month Reception in the East Room of the White Hou
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., arrives at the Capitol in Washington, as she manages the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, F
President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One after arriving at Andrews Air Force Base, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Tru
Protesters with Kremlin Annex with a light sign that reads "NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW" call to impeach President Donald Trump in Lafayette Square Park i
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats have taken their first concrete steps in the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump, issuing subpoenas demanding documents from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and scheduling legal depositions for other State Department officials.
At the end of a stormy week of revelation and recrimination, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi framed the impeachment inquiry as a somber moment for a divided nation.
Trump, for his part, insisted anew that his actions and words have been "perfect" and the whistleblower's complaint about his comments to the leader of Ukraine might well be the work of "a partisan operative."