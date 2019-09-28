  1. Home
National Hockey League

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/09/28 10:16
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 5 3 0 2 8 14 11
Montreal 6 4 2 0 8 17 15
Detroit 7 3 2 2 8 20 19
Buffalo 5 3 2 0 6 15 17
Ottawa 5 3 2 0 6 17 16
Toronto 6 3 3 0 6 16 12
Tampa Bay 6 2 3 1 5 14 19
Florida 7 2 4 1 5 24 23
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 7 5 2 0 10 20 17
Washington 4 4 0 0 8 16 7
N.Y. Islanders 6 4 2 0 8 17 15
Pittsburgh 5 2 1 2 6 15 14
Carolina 5 2 2 1 5 8 8
Columbus 6 2 3 1 5 14 17
Philadelphia 6 1 2 3 5 12 16
N.Y. Rangers 5 2 3 0 4 11 14
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Nashville 6 5 1 0 10 18 11
Minnesota 5 2 1 2 6 10 13
St. Louis 6 3 3 0 6 15 15
Dallas 6 3 3 0 6 7 13
Chicago 5 2 2 1 5 11 18
Winnipeg 6 2 3 1 5 14 15
Colorado 5 2 3 0 4 11 14
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 5 4 1 0 8 18 9
Arizona 6 4 2 0 8 20 17
Vancouver 8 4 4 0 8 31 30
Anaheim 5 3 1 1 7 13 11
Los Angeles 6 3 2 1 7 16 16
Calgary 7 3 3 1 7 18 24
Edmonton 6 3 3 0 6 18 19
San Jose 5 1 4 0 2 13 18

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Detroit 4, St. Louis 1

N.Y. Rangers 2, Philadelphia 1, SO

Tampa Bay 4, Florida 2

Edmonton 5, Winnipeg 3

Minnesota 2, Dallas 1

Arizona 4, Vancouver 2

San Jose 4, Calgary 1

Friday's Games

New Jersey 2, Columbus 0

Nashville 2, Carolina 1, OT

Toronto at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago at Boston, 3 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers vs. N.Y. Islanders at Bridgeport, Conn., 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago at Eisbaren, 1:30 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 1:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 8 p.m.