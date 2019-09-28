TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Former Premier William Lai (賴清德) is reportedly visiting the U.S. in mid-October on behalf of Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), suggesting he could become the president’s running mate for her 2020 re-election bid.

Up Media reported Friday (Sept. 27) that Lai will visit the U.S. after Double Ten National Day, to participate in events organized by Tsai’s fan clubs across the country. At least eight cities have seen the establishment of such clubs, from San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, to Washington.

Lai, who failed in his challenge against Tsai in the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) primaries, has mostly disappeared from public view. However, rumors are rife about him being a top choice as vice president for the ruling party. Tsai has been tight-lipped about the matter, saying the party will announce the candidate at an appropriate time.

Lai reportedly enjoys strong popularity among Taiwanese communities in the U.S., for his pro-independence tendencies. Staunch independence supporters want the DPP to choose Lai and Tsai for the presidential ticket, wrote the report.

The bitter fight in the DPP primaries has caused a rift between the party’s two leading figures, but Tsai has privately expressed her intention to team up with Lai. She holds Lai in high esteem and considers him to be her natural successor, Up Media cited sources in Tsai’s camp as saying.

Nevertheless, there has been considerable opposition to the proposed Tsai-Lai ticket in the camp of the former premier, the report added. Some core members have questioned the sincerity of Tsai drafting in Lai for her re-election campaign, and believe Tsai should make amends and publicly confirm her confidence in Lai, wrote Up Media.