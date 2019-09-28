A total of 42 illegal migrants from Vietnam on board a tour bus bound for Nantou in central Taiwan were arrested in Tainan Thursday, according to the National Immigration Agency (NIA).



The Tainan branch of the NIA on Friday said the arrests were made after a tip off was received that a group of illegal migrants were returning to the central Taiwanese county after touring southern and southeastern Taiwan.



The group, all of whom have been residing illegally in the country, had apparently booked a tour bus together for a three-day, two-night trip to Taitung County and Kenting in Pingtung County, according to the NIA.



With the assistance of the freeway patrol, authorities were able to identify and pull over the tour bus at the Guanmiao Service Area on National Freeway No. 3, at which point they were arrested, the NIA said.



An initial investigation by the NIA in Tainan indicates that 33 illegally left their designated place of work in Taiwan, while nine others overstayed their visas.



All have reportedly been working illegally in central and northern Taiwan.



According to the NIA, the 42 detainees will be deported back to Vietnam.