  1. Home
  2. World

Wild Card Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/09/28 08:03

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
Oakland 96 63 .604 _
Tampa Bay 95 64 .597 _
Cleveland 93 66 .585 2

___

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 0

Oakland 3, Seattle 1

Friday's Games

Cleveland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-5) at Toronto (Thornton 5-9), 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Plutko 7-4) at Washington (Corbin 14-7), 4:05 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 12-9) at Seattle (Gonzales 16-12), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cleveland at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
y-Washington 90 69 .566 _
z-Milwaukee 89 70 .560 _
New York 83 76 .522 6

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 3

Washington 6, Philadelphia 3

Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Friday's Games

Cleveland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland (Plutko 7-4) at Washington (Corbin 14-7), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 17-6) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 10-10), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 11-3) at Colorado (González 2-6), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cleveland at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

___