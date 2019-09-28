Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Oakland
|96
|63
|.604
|_
|Tampa Bay
|95
|64
|.597
|_
|Cleveland
|93
|66
|.585
|2
___
Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 0
Oakland 3, Seattle 1
Cleveland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-5) at Toronto (Thornton 5-9), 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Plutko 7-4) at Washington (Corbin 14-7), 4:05 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 12-9) at Seattle (Gonzales 16-12), 9:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 3:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|y-Washington
|90
|69
|.566
|_
|z-Milwaukee
|89
|70
|.560
|_
|New York
|83
|76
|.522
|6
y-clinched wild card
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 3
Washington 6, Philadelphia 3
Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 2
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 17-6) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 10-10), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 11-3) at Colorado (González 2-6), 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
___