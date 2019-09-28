DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya overcame sweltering heat and humidity to win the first gold medal of the 2019 world championships in a runaway marathon victory under the lights.

Chepngetich finished in 2 hours, 32 minutes, 43 seconds and crossed the finish line at 2:34 a.m. Doha time Saturday in a race that began at midnight in an attempt to beat the heat.

It was anything but comfortable.

The conditions when she crossed the finish line: 88 degrees (31 Celsius), 77 percent humidity and not a breath of wind.

Twenty-three of the 68 starters had dropped out by the time Chepngetich finished — a good indicator of the suffering taking place all across the 7-kilometer loop the runners ran through six times.

Defending champion Rose Chelimo, representing Bahrain, took the silver medal.